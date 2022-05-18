Former PGA champ Stockton rues turnout at champions dinner JIM VERTUNO, AP Sports Writer May 18, 2022
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Dave Stockton won the 1970 PGA Championship at Southern Hills and his nostalgic return this week included the champions dinner for swapping stories of the great shots, the terrible ones and memories of career-making victories.
He was disappointed by the low turnout. Only 11 former champions who are playing this week attended. Nobody misses the Masters champions dinner, Stockton noted.