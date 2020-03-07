Forest Service OKs replacement of lift at Arizona Snowbowl

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service has given final approval to a project to replace and upgrade a ski lift at the Arizona Snowbowl near Flagstaff.

The Forest Service's decision allowing replacement of the current chairlift is based on an environmental assessment published in October.

Forest officials concluded that replacing the new lift would not significantly impact the land and environment, despite claims that it would impact Native American cultural values, the Arizona Daily Sun reported.

Arizona Snowbowl is located on the Coconino National Forest on the west side of the San Francisco Peaks.

Arizona Snowbowl said the current chairlift will be replaced with a high-speed combination version that includes enclosed eight-person gondola cars and open-air six-person chair seats.

The new lift will be installed in time for the 2020-21 season, the ski area said.