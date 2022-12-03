Fordham 95, Tulane 90

Moore 7-14 5-8 20, Tsimbila 3-7 4-4 10, Charlton 2-4 0-0 4, Quisenberry 8-16 3-6 23, Rose 3-12 2-2 10, Richardson 4-7 3-4 14, Novitskyi 5-8 4-5 14, Dean 0-2 0-0 0, Riley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-71 21-29 95.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run