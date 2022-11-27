Fordham 68, Harvard 60

Ajogbor 2-5 4-4 8, Ledlum 3-6 1-1 7, Nelson 2-5 0-1 5, Sakota 1-4 0-0 2, Silverstein 6-14 2-2 17, Tretout 4-9 2-2 10, Okpara 5-16 0-1 11, Hemmings 0-0 0-2 0, Simon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-59 9-13 60.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves