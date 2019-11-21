Ford scores 24 to lead Saint Mary’s over Fresno State 68-58

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Ford scored 24 points and Saint Mary’s defeated Fresno State 68-58 on Wednesday night for the Gaels’ third straight win.

Ford was 8-of-15 shooting and made 6 of 7 free throws while Tanner Krebs added 14 points and Malik Fitts scored 13 for the Gaels (4-1), who shot 51 percent.

Jarred Hyder led the Bulldogs (2-3) with 20 points, shooting 8 of 10, including three 3-pointers. Nate Grimes added eight points and nine rebounds. The Bulldogs shot 43 percent.

The Gaels led 33-27 at halftime.

Saint Mary’s now leads the series 20-18. The previous meeting between the programs that are 179 apart was in 2008.