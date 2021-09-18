Forces complete father-daughter NHRA qualifying sweep
1 of4 In this photo provided by the NHRA, Top Fuel's Brittany Force races to the provisional No. 1 position in her first-round qualifying run in her Monster Energy dragster at the DeWalt NHRA Carolina Nationals at zMAX Dragway in Concord, N.C., Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Randy Anderson/NHRA via AP) Randy Anderson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 In this photo provided by the NHRA, Pro Stock's Aaron Stanfield races to the provisional No. 1 position in his first-round qualifying run in his Janac Brothers Chevrolet Camaro at the DeWalt NHRA Carolina Nationals at zMAX Dragway in Concord, N.C., Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Richard H. Shute/NHRA via AP) Richard H Shute/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 In this photo provided by the NHRA, Funny Car points leader John Force races to the provisional No. 1 position in his first-round qualifying run in his PEAK Chevrolet Camaro SS at the DeWalt NHRA Carolina Nationals at zMAX Dragway in Concord, N.C., Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 (Richard H. Shute/NHRA via AP) Richard H Shute/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 In this photo provided by the NHRA, Pro Stock Motorcycle points leader Steve Johnson races to the provisional No. 1 position in his first-round qualifying run on his Mac Rak/Slick 50 Suzuki at the DeWalt NHRA Carolina Nationals at zMAX Dragway in Concord, N.C., Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Richard H. Shute/NHRA via AP) Richard H Shute/AP Show More Show Less
CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — John Force topped Funny Car qualifying for the 163rd time in his career Saturday in the DeWalt NHRA Carolina Nationals at zMAX Dragway.
The 72-year-old Force’s run of 3.860 seconds at 332.18 mph in his Chevrolet Camaro on Friday held up, for his third No. 1 qualifier of the season. His daughter, Brittany, joined him at the top in Top Fuel, marking the fifth time they have swept the No. 1 spots.