"Following protocols": St. Joe's Emily Haverl works to ensure girls basketball season

TRUMBULL - Emily Haverl has worked every season to help St. Joseph’s girls’ basketball team contend in the FCIAC and Class MM. Her will to succeed was forged her freshman year when she joined head coach Chris Lindwall’s program.
“My freshman coach (Shannon Hovan) pulled me aside after a game with Trumbull and told me it was the best game I ever played and that if I keep playing like that I can achieve anything I want,” said Haverl, who is the most established player returning for the Cadets ( 13-9 overall, 8-8 in the FCIAC). “That was my best personal moment.”