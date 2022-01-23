Foligno's goal sends Wild to 4-3 OT win against Blackhawks BRIAN HALL, Associated Press Jan. 23, 2022
1 of6 Chicago Blackhawks' Dylan Strome, right, looks for the rebound of the puck off Minnesota Wild goalie Kaapo Kahkonen, left, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Chicago Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel, left, celebrates a power-play goal by Alex DeBrincat against Minnesota Wild goalie Kaapo Kahkonen, bottom, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Chicago Blackhawks' Henrik Borgstrom, center, celebrates with Ryan Carpenter, left, and MacKenzie Entwistle after he scored a goal against the Minnesota Wild during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 Minnesota Wild's Jordan Greenway, right, attempts a wrap-around shot against Chicago Blackhawks goalie Kevin Lankinen, left, who gets some defensive help from Connor Murphy during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Chicago Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel, right, watches a power-play goal by Alex DeBrincat get by Minnesota Wild goalie Kaapo Kahkonen during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 Chicago Blackhawks' Patrick Kane, left, tries to reach the puck after a collision with Minnesota Wild's Mats Zuccarello during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Marcus Foligno scored with 37.9 seconds left in overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to a 4-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night.
Minnesota twice trailed in the third period but got goals from Kirill Kaprizov and Kevin Fiala to force overtime and, eventually, sweep the back-to-back with the Blackhawks after a 5-1 win in Chicago a night earlier.