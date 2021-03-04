Flyers rally from early deficit to stun Penguins 4-3 WILL GRAVES, AP Sports Writer March 4, 2021 Updated: March 4, 2021 9:53 p.m.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Claude Giroux scored his second goal of the night on a tap-in with 2:08 remaining and the Philadelphia Flyers recovered from an early Pittsburgh deluge to slip by the Penguins 4-3 on Thursday night.
The Flyers trailed by three following a 71-second first-period onslaught by Pittsburgh but kept chipping away and finally moving in front on Giroux's easy flip into an open net late in the third.