Flyers-Islanders Sums
|Philadelphia
|2
|0
|1—3
|N.Y. Islanders
|3
|2
|0—5
First Period_1, Philadelphia, Voracek 4 (Sanheim), 1:07. 2, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 4 (Barzal, Boychuk), 3:17. 3, N.Y. Islanders, Brassard 3 (Nelson), 4:22. 4, N.Y. Islanders, Johnston 1 (Bardreau), 11:46. 5, Philadelphia, Konecny 6 (Hayes, Braun), 16:38. Penalties_Johnston, NYI, (roughing), 4:22; Stewart, PHI, (roughing), 4:22; Gostisbehere, PHI, (hooking), 5:57; Johnston, NYI, Major (fighting), 14:23; Stewart, PHI, Major (fighting), 14:23; Bardreau, NYI, (cross checking), 14:23.
Second Period_6, N.Y. Islanders, Pulock 1 (Clutterbuck, Pelech), 4:13. 7, N.Y. Islanders, Barzal 5 (Toews, Lee), 5:38. Penalties_Johnston, NYI, (slashing), 5:52.
Third Period_8, Philadelphia, Giroux 2 (van Riemsdyk, Voracek), 17:04. Penalties_Pulock, NYI, (tripping), 3:00; Giroux, PHI, (hooking), 13:57.
Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 5-13-13_31. N.Y. Islanders 9-12-12_33.
Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 3; N.Y. Islanders 0 of 2.
Goalies_Philadelphia, Hart 2-3-1 (14 shots-9 saves), Elliott 3-1-0 (19-19). N.Y. Islanders, Varlamov 4-2-0 (31-28).
A_12,055 (13,917). T_2:27.
Referees_Frederick L'Ecuyer, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Derek Nansen.