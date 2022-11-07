Florida 81, Stony Brook 45

Policelli 3-9 4-7 11, Sarvan 3-9 0-2 8, Fitzmorris 2-8 1-2 6, Onyekonwu 0-4 0-0 0, Stephenson-Moore 3-7 0-0 7, Frey 3-10 2-2 9, Phillip 0-0 0-0 0, Roberts 1-2 0-0 2, Muratori 0-0 0-0 0, Clarke 0-0 0-0 0, Pettway 1-3 0-0 2, Heiden 0-0 0-0 0, Noll 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-52 7-13 45.
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed