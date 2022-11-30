Florida 68, Prairie View 53

Paul 7-13 1-2 20, Gerlyn Smith 1-7 0-2 2, Rosenthal 2-16 0-0 5, Taylor 3-6 10-12 17, Thornton 2-6 1-3 6, Heard 0-1 0-0 0, Lewis 1-3 1-1 3, Soders 0-1 0-0 0, Bowen 0-0 0-0 0, Hutchinson 0-2 0-0 0, Jenkins 0-4 0-0 0, Kayla Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Hudson 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 16-59 13-20 53
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run