Florida 55, Texas A&M 48

Dut 1-5 0-0 2, Kyle 5-9 2-4 12, Deans 0-5 2-2 2, Rickards 6-12 2-4 14, Rimdal 4-10 0-0 10, Perry 2-5 0-0 4, Warren 3-5 1-1 7, Taliyah Wyche 1-4 2-4 4, Tatyana Wyche 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-55 9-15 55
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run