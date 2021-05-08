Florida 5, Tampa Bay 1

Tampa Bay 0 1 0 — 1 Florida 1 3 1 — 5 First Period_1, Florida, Wennberg 14 (Weegar, Forsling), 11:44. Second Period_2, Florida, Bennett 10 (Huberdeau, Barkov), 3:07 (pp). 3, Tampa Bay, Schenn 2 (Goodrow, Gourde), 4:52. 4, Florida, Wennberg 15 (Vatrano), 12:54. 5, Florida, Huberdeau 20 (Bennett), 14:53. Third Period_6, Florida, Wennberg 16 (Tippett, Forsling), 13:38. Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 13-14-2_29. Florida 14-11-10_35. Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 0 of 1; Florida 1 of 7. Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 31-9-1 (35 shots-30 saves). Florida, Bobrovsky 19-8-2 (29-28). A_5,040 (19,250). T_2:35. Referees_Frederick L'Ecuyer, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Pierre Racicot. More for youSportsHartford's John Gallagher: 'Extremely disappointed' in...By Paul DoyleSportsTwitter reacts to Bobby Valentine's Stamford mayoral bidBy Paul Doyle