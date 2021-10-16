Florida 5, N.Y. Islanders 1

N.Y. Islanders 0 0 1 - 1 Florida 1 2 2 - 5 First Period_1, Florida, Bennett 1 (Forsling, Gudas), 9:10. Second Period_2, Florida, Bennett 2 (Huberdeau, Ekblad), 3:48. 3, Florida, Duclair 2 (Weegar), 18:57. Third Period_4, N.Y. Islanders, Wahlstrom 1, 3:30 (pp). 5, Florida, Bennett 3 (Kiersted), 9:39. 6, Florida, Barkov 1 (Verhaeghe, Forsling), 12:22. Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 8-12-10_30. Florida 6-7-16_29. Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 1 of 4; Florida 0 of 1. Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Sorokin 0-1-0 (29 shots-24 saves). Florida, Bobrovsky 1-0-0 (30-29). A_12,936 (19,250). T_2:38. Referees_Steve Kozari, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Julien Fournier, Matt MacPherson.