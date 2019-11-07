Fleming scores 37 to lift Maine over Merrimack 84-64

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Andrew Fleming had 37 points and 10 rebounds as Maine routed Division I newcomer Merrimack 84-64 on Wednesday night.

Fleming hit 13 of 15 foul shots. He added five assists.

Vilgot Larsson had 19 points and five assists for Maine. Sergio El Darwich added 12 points and six assists. Nedeljko Prijovic had 11 rebounds and three blocks.

Jordan Minor had 16 points for the Warriors, playing their first Divison I basketball game. Ziggy Reid added 12 points. Jaleel Lord had 12 points.

Maine matches up against Harvard on the road on Sunday. Merrimack plays Northwestern on the road on Friday.

