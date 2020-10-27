Fleming leads Tashua Tuesday bowlers

Bob Fleming did it all with the high scratch single game of 235, the high three-game series of 624, the high single with handicap of 275 and the series with handicap of 744 when the Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday Bowling competed at the Nutmeg Lanes in Fairfield on Oct. 23.

Team 4 (Mark Ryan, Ray Kosc, Andy Deyulio, George Chiodo) is in first place with a 15-point lead over Team 5 (Jim Rainey, Beecher Taylor, Ray Boratko, Robert Winston).

Manny Cabral is the high individual average leader at 200.62, Angelo Cordone is second at 197.86 and John Verdeschi is third at 193.86.Fleming also took over the high individual match point lead with 34 points.

Team 9 (Tim Mahony, Lou Rybar, Guy Favreau, Bob Fleming) set the new season-high single game team handicap of 982.