Flames beat slumping Maple Leafs 4-3 for Sutter's 4th win March 19, 2021 Updated: March 19, 2021 10:12 p.m.
1 of10 Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Zach Hyman (11) reaches for the puck as Calgary Flames defenceman Juuso Valimaki (6) defends and goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) looks on during the first period of an NHL action in Toronto, Ontario, on Friday, March 19, 2021. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Frank Gunn/AP Show More Show Less
2 of10 Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Wayne Simmonds (24) drives around Calgary Flames defenceman Christopher Tanev (8) as Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) defends during the first period of an NHL action in Toronto, Ontario, on Friday, March 19, 2021. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Frank Gunn/AP Show More Show Less
3 of10 Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) makes a save as Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) and Flames left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) look for a rebound during the first period of an NHL action in Toronto, Ontario, on Friday, March 19, 2021. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Frank Gunn/AP Show More Show Less
4 of10 Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) slides to make a save as Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) and Calgary Flames defenseman Juuso Valimaki (6) battle during the first period of an NHL action in Toronto, Ontario, on Friday, March 19, 2021. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Frank Gunn/AP Show More Show Less
5 of10 Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) carries the puck as Calgary Flames left wing Josh Leivo (27) and Flames center Derek Ryan (10) chase during the first period of an NHL action in Toronto, Ontario, on Friday, March 19, 2021. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Frank Gunn/AP Show More Show Less
6 of10 Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) makes a save against the Calgary Flames during the second period of an NHL action in Toronto, Ontario, on Friday, March 19, 2021. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Frank Gunn/AP Show More Show Less
7 of10 Calgary Flames defenceman Christopher Tanev (8) celebrates his goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the first period of an NHL action in Toronto, Ontario, on Friday, March 19, 2021. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Frank Gunn/AP Show More Show Less
8 of10 Toronto Maple Leafs center Jason Spezza (19) celebrates his goal against the Calgary Flames with teammate Wayne Simmonds (24) during the first period of an NHL action in Toronto, Ontario, on Friday, March 19, 2021. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Frank Gunn/AP Show More Show Less
9 of10 Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) makes a save in front of Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Wayne Simmonds (24) during the first period of an NHL action in Toronto, Ontario, on Friday, March 19, 2021. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Frank Gunn/AP Show More Show Less
10 of10 Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) makes a save as Toronto Maple Leafs center Jason Spezza (19) and Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson (4) battle in front during the first period of an NHL action in Toronto, Ontario, on Friday, March 19, 2021. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Frank Gunn/AP Show More Show Less
TORONTO (AP) — Mark Giordano broke a tie midway through the second period, Jacob Markstrom made 24 saves and the Calgary Flames beat the slumping Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Friday night.
Matthew Tkachuk, Derek Ryan and Christopher Tanev also scored, and Rasmus Andersson had two assists. The Flames improved to 15-13-3, winning for the fourth time in five games since Darryl Sutter returned as coach after Geoff Ward was fired.