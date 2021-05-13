Flaherty's 7th wins lifts Cards as Burnes walks 1st batter STEVE MEGARGEE, AP Sports Writer May 13, 2021 Updated: May 13, 2021 6:40 p.m.
1 of7 Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez tags out St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman at home during the seventh inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Milwaukee. Edman tries to score from third on a fly ball hit by Paul Goldschmidt. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty throws during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez tags out St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman at home during the seventh inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Milwaukee. Edman tries to score from third on a fly ball hit by Paul Goldschmidt. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes throws during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 Milwaukee Brewers' Kolten Wong reacts after flying out during the seventh inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 Milwaukee Brewers' Brent Suter reacts after Lorenzo Cain threw out St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman at home during the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado hits a single during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
MILWAUKEE (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty became the major leagues' first seven-game winner this year with a 2-0 victory over Milwaukee on Thursday as the Brewers' Corbin Burnes extended his streak to 58 consecutive strikeouts before his first walk.
Flaherty (7-0) allowed four hits in six innings, struck out six and walked two to help the Cardinals win a three-game series that featured dominant starting pitching.