TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Dequan Finn threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Jamal Turner with 1:18 remaining to give Toledo a 28-21 victory over Ball State on Tuesday night.

Finn led a 7-play, 50-yard drive for the game-winning score. John Paddock drove Ball State to the Toledo 47, but he was sacked and then threw an interception to end it.