Filly Secret Oath runs hard to finish fourth in Preakness

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
2
BALTIMORE (AP) — Secret Oath made another impressive move from the back of the pack, but couldn't close the gap.
The filly who won the Kentucky Oaks a couple of weeks ago finished fourth in the Preakness Stakes on Saturday in a tough field featuring eight colts. The pace was not nearly as fast as the Kentucky Derby, and Secret Oath charged ahead before the final turn and kept going — reaching the finish line behind only winner Early Voting, Epicenter and Creative Minister.