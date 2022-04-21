Fiala scores 2, Wild beat Canucks and lock up 2nd in Central TYLER MASON, Associated Press April 21, 2022 Updated: April 21, 2022 11:40 p.m.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kevin Fiala scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the third period, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Vancouver Canucks 6-3 on Thursday night.
The Wild locked up the second spot in the Central Division and will face the third-place St. Louis Blues in the first round of the playoffs. Minnesota lost all three games against St. Louis this season, including two in overtime.