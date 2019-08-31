Ferguson throws 3 TDs as Maine routs Sacred Heart

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Chris Ferguson threw three touchdown passes and Emmanuel Reed ran for two scores — all in the first half — to power Maine to a 42-14 victory over Sacred Heart in a season opener for both teams on Friday night.

Ferguson, a three-year starter for the Black Bears, finished with 423 yards passing and jumped two spots into eighth place on the school's all-time yardage list with 4,859. Ferguson connected with Earnest Edwards for an 8-yard TD on Maine's first drive and added scoring strikes of 10 yards to Devin Young and a 14-yarder to Jaquan Blair in the second quarter.

The Pioneers, the defending co-champions of the Northeastern Conference, pulled within 21-7 by the end of the first quarter on Logan Marchi's 1-yard plunge. But the Black Bears, who won the Colonial Athletic Association last season and advanced to the semifinals of the FCS playoffs, scored 21 straight to go up 42-7 at halftime.

New coach Nick Charlton didn't have to wait long to post his first victory as Ferguson directed touchdown drives on all six first-half possessions for Maine, ranked No. 7 in the coaches' poll. Reed had a 9-yard TD run and Joe Fitzpatrick added a 4-yard scoring run to put Maine up 21-0. Ferguson's last two TD passes bookended a 1-yard TD run by Reed.