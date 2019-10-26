Federer beats Tsitsipas at Basel; faces De Minaur in final

Switzerland's Roger Federer acknowledges the crowd after winning his first round match against Germany's Peter Gojowczyk at the Swiss Indoor tennis tournament at the St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland, on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. (Georgios Kefalas/Keystone via AP)

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Roger Federer delighted his hometown fans by cruising past Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4 in the Swiss Indoors semifinals on Saturday.

Seeking a 10th career title in Basel, the 38-year-old Federer will play 20-year-old Alex de Minaur in Sunday's final.

De Minaur, a wild card, advanced by beating big-serving American Reilly Opelka 7-6 (2), 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3) in a meeting of unseeded players.

Serving for the match, Federer saved the only break point seventh-ranked Tsitsipas had in the match.

Federer clinched two points later with a leaping volleyed winner approaching the net after Tsitsipas struggled to handle a strong first service.

___

