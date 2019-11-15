Falcons rule out RB Freeman (foot), TE Hooper (knee)

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons will be without running back Devonta Freeman, tight end Austin Hooper and safety Kemal Ishmael for Sunday’s game at Carolina.

All three were ruled out Friday. Freeman sustained a sprained foot in last weekend’s upset victory over New Orleans, while Hooper went down with a sprained knee. Ishmael won’t play against the Panthers because of a concussion.

The Falcons (2-7) will have starting cornerback Desmond Trufant, who is set to play for the first time since Week 5. He’s been out with a toe injury.

Quarterback Matt Ryan was limited in practice throughout the week while dealing with an ankle injury. But he will make his second straight start at Carolina.

