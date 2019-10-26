Falcons' Ryan won't play against Seahawks, Schaub to fill in

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) leaves the field with an apparent leg injury after Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald leveled him, causing a fumble that the Rams recovered, during the fourth quarter in an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) less Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) leaves the field with an apparent leg injury after Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald leveled him, causing a fumble that the Rams recovered, during the ... more Photo: Curtis Compton, AP Photo: Curtis Compton, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Falcons' Ryan won't play against Seahawks, Schaub to fill in 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons say quarterback Matt Ryan won't play against Seattle, ending his 10-year streak of consecutive starts.

Ryan sprained his right ankle last week in a loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He had limited participation in Friday's practice and was listed as questionable on the team's injury report. The Falcons announced Saturday that Ryan won't play in Sunday's game.

Veteran Matt Schaub will make his first start since 2015 with Baltimore.

The Falcons signed quarterback Danny Etling to the active roster, providing depth behind Schaub.

Ryan, the 2016 MVP, has not missed a game since 2009. He has made 154 consecutive regular-season and nine postseason starts.

Atlanta waived offensive lineman John Wetzel.

Etling, a seventh-round draft pick by New England in 2018, was claimed off waivers by Atlanta before the season.

__

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL