Fairleigh Dickinson 77, Manhattan 74

J.Roberts 7-10 3-5 17, Brennen 5-10 2-3 12, Buchanan 6-13 0-0 16, Hayun 1-2 1-1 4, Nelson 4-13 5-7 13, Watson 4-8 1-1 10, Padgett 0-1 0-0 0, Walden 1-2 0-0 2, Cisse 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-59 12-17 74.
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed