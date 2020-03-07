Fairfield ends skid while extending Manhattan's woes

NEW YORK (AP) — Jesus Cruz had 21 points as Fairfield defeated Manhattan 66-50 on Friday night to end the Metro Atlantic Athletic regular season.

Landon Taliaferro had 19 points for Fairfield (12-19, 8-12), which snapped its four-game losing streak. The Stags built a 19-9 lead and went to the break up 34-17 and they never trailed. Manhattan has lost three stra

Samir Stewart had 12 points for the Jaspers (12-17, 8-12), Tyler Reynolds and Pauly Paulicap scored 11 apiece and Paulicap grabbed nine rebounds.

Tykei Greene, whose 10 points per game heading into the matchup led the Jaspers, shot 1 of 7.

The Stags improve to 2-0 against the Jaspers on the season. Fairfield defeated Manhattan 68-60 on Jan. 10.

