Fairfield 74, Towson 69

Thompson 5-10 1-4 11, Hicks 1-2 0-0 2, Holden 6-13 5-8 18, Russell 1-4 0-0 3, Timberlake 5-14 4-4 15, Sylla 2-4 2-2 6, Conway 1-2 2-2 4, Ch.Paar 2-2 4-4 8, Biekeu 1-2 0-0 2, May 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 18-24 69.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves