Fairfield 67, St. Peter's 55

Tut 0-2 0-0 0, Bland 0-2 0-0 0, Cardaci 1-5 0-0 2, Dasher 6-13 1-1 15, Saddler 2-6 0-0 4, Reid 6-16 2-4 14, Young 4-8 0-0 8, Murray 2-7 0-0 6, Sow 2-3 0-1 4, Ngopot 0-1 0-0 0, Rivera 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 24-65 3-6 55.

FAIRFIELD (3-6)

Cook 3-6 5-6 11, Jeanne-Rose 5-8 1-2 11, Fields 5-7 7-8 19, Leach 2-5 5-6 10, Wojcik 0-4 4-5 4, Long 2-7 2-2 7, Maidoh 2-4 0-0 4, Johns 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 19-42 25-31 67.

Halftime_Fairfield 29-22. 3-Point Goals_St. Peter's 4-15 (Murray 2-3, Dasher 2-4, Bland 0-1, Reid 0-1, Rivera 0-1, Young 0-1, Cardaci 0-4), Fairfield 4-11 (Fields 2-4, Leach 1-2, Long 1-3, Jeanne-Rose 0-1, Johns 0-1). Fouled Out_Young. Rebounds_St. Peter's 31 (Reid 10), Fairfield 31 (Cook 11). Assists_St. Peter's 9 (Murray 5), Fairfield 10 (Leach 3). Total Fouls_St. Peter's 25, Fairfield 11. A_3,516 (3,500).

