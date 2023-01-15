Fairfield 56, St. Peter's 52

Cook 4-6 4-4 12, Jeanne-Rose 4-5 1-3 10, Johns 0-1 0-0 0, Leach 1-4 0-0 2, Wojcik 5-10 6-6 17, Long 2-7 3-4 9, Maidoh 3-4 0-0 6, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-37 14-17 56.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run