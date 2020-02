Fabbri scores 40, St. Joe’s defeats Darien in double OT

Recommended Video:

St. Joseph defeated Darien in double overtime, 104-94, in FCIAC boys’ basketball action on Monday.

Paul Fabbri scored a career-best 40 points for coach Kevin Wielk’s Cadets, who are 14-5 overall and 11-4 in the FCIAC.

Jason James scored 26 points with a career-high 12 assists and 5 steals.

Glenn Manigault had 11 points and 2 steals.

Tommy Shannon had 11 points.

Will Diamantis had 5 rebounds.

Fabbri also extended his charges’ taken streak to three games.

ST. JOSEPH 104, DARIEN 94

St. Joseph

Glenn Manigault 5 0-0 11, Will Diamantis 1 1-2 3, Tommy Shannon 5 1-5 11, Paul Fabbri 13 11-13 40, Jason James 8 8-10 26, Brian Robertson 1 1-2 3, Carson Arkay 0 0-0 0, Anthony Rainey 0 0-0 0, Derrick Long 1 0-0 2, Hadyn Gourley 3 0-0 8

Totals: 36 22-32 104

Darien (1-18, 0-15 FCIAC)

Amir Preston 6 9-12 21, Simeon Doll 1 0-1 2, Miles Drake 5 2-4 14, Derric Andrews 8 7-8 25, Jackson Leone 6 5-6 19, Connor Brennan 0 1-2 1, Karson Drake 4 2-4 10

Totals: 30 26-37 94

St. Joseph 24 18 21 17 -- 8 16 - 104

Darien 24 20 17 17 -- 8 6 - 94

Fouled Out: SJ-Manigault, Diamantis, Gourley, Robertson; D-Preston, Andrews, Brennan

3-Pointers: SJ-Fabbri 3, James 2, Gourley 2, Manigault; D-Drake 2, Andrews 2, Leone 2