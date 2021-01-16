Fabbri's late goal lifts Red Wings over Hurricanes 4-2 LARRY LAGE, AP Hockey Writer Jan. 16, 2021 Updated: Jan. 16, 2021 9:54 p.m.
DETROIT (AP) — Robby Fabbri scored the tiebreaking goal with 2:42 left in the third period, Dylan Larkin got his second goal into an empty net and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2 on Saturday night.
Fabbri fluttered the puck past Petr Mrazek from the front of the crease off a pass from Filip Zadina behind the net. Zadina also set up Bobby Ryan to score in his Red Wings debut, breaking a scoreless tie early in the second period, after the veteran forward missed the opener with an injury.