Fabbri, James lead St. Joseph to win over Central

Paul Fabbri scored 25 points and Jason James 22 to lead the St. Joseph boys’ basketball team to an 84-70 victory over Bridgeport Central on Friday.

Will Diamantis (15 points) and Jared Grindrod (11 points) also scored in double figures as coach Kevin Wielk’s Cadets improved to 3-2. They are 2-1 in FCIAC play. Central is 0-5, 0-3 FCIAC.

Diamantis had 3 blocked shots and 6 rebounds.

James had 3 steals and Anthony Rainey 3 assists.

Tommy Shannon and Brian Robertson each took a charge.

ST. JOSEPH 84, CENTRAL 70

Bridgeport Central

Jallen Vieirea 6 2-3 16, Jermiah Dewatt 6 1-6 13, Travis Griffin 5 0-0 15, Curtis Cole 0 0-0 0, Reniel Smith 3 2-6 8, Kevin Muales 3 0-0 8, Kweli Gooden 1 0-0 2, Marco Arevaolo 4 0-0 8

Totals: 27 5-15 70

St. Joseph

Jared Grindrod 5 0-0 11, Will Diamantis 7 1-3 15, Tommy Shannon 1 0-0 2, Paul Fabbri 5 15-16 25, Jason James 9 4-7 22, Anthony Rainey 0 0-0 0, Hayden Gorley 2 0-0 6, Brandon Hutchinson 0 0-0 0, Carson Arkay-Leliever 1 1-1 3, Brian Robertson 0 0-0 0

Totals: 30 21-27 84

Central - 13 27 16 14 - 70

St. Joseph - 22 18 22 22 - 84

3-Pointers: BC — Griffin 5, Veirirea 2, Muales 2; SJ — Gorley 2, Grindrod