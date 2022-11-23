FIU 83, Stony Brook 50

Policelli 1-5 0-0 2, Sarvan 4-10 3-4 15, Fitzmorris 3-4 6-8 12, Onyekonwu 4-12 2-4 13, Stephenson-Moore 2-11 1-2 6, Roberts 0-1 0-0 0, Pettway 0-3 0-0 0, Muratori 1-4 0-1 2, Heiden 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-50 12-19 50.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves