FIU 79, Incarnate Word 74

Dennis 1-3 1-2 3, Krause 4-6 3-4 11, Miller 6-10 1-2 13, Morgan 0-0 0-2 0, Swaby 3-8 2-2 10, Cisse 5-12 4-4 17, Griscti 2-7 3-3 8, Payne 2-4 0-0 4, Hayman 3-3 0-0 8. Totals 26-53 14-19 74.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run