FAU 83, UTSA 64

Goldin 1-3 4-7 6, Boyd 3-6 2-2 10, Gaffney 2-3 0-0 6, Greenlee 2-7 0-0 5, Weatherspoon 4-8 3-4 12, Davis 5-12 4-4 14, Forrest 3-7 0-0 9, Martin 4-11 2-3 11, Rosado 3-6 2-2 8, Gaines 0-2 0-2 0, Carroll 1-1 0-0 2, Lorient 0-1 0-0 0, Ralat 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-67 17-24 83.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run