Ex-NFL players plead guilty to health care fraud scheme STEPHEN WHYNO, AP Sports Writer Sep. 7, 2021 Updated: Sep. 7, 2021 6:24 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former NFL players Clinton Portis, Tamarick Vanover and Robert McCune pleaded guilty for their roles in a nationwide health care fraud scheme and could face years in prison, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday.
Portis, Vanover and McCune admitted to defrauding an NFL program set up to reimburse medical expenses not covered by insurance for retired players and their families, the Justice Department said.