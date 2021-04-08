"Everyone has a shot" to play for St. Joseph baseball team

Seventy candidates answered the call when St. Joseph baseball coach Jim Chaves put out a “Help Wanted” sign. The players that earned spots learned that the job comes with a caveat.
“I’m just trying to win games as best we can. If that means playing eight sophomores or eight seniors, we are going to figure out who the hot guys are,” said Chaves, a 1998 St. Joe grad who led his team to the Class M state championship the last time the Cadets took the field. “We may start a sophomore and if he struggles, then the seniors know I’ll have no problem going to them. Everyone has a shot.”