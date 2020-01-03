Evans' 3s lead No. 7 Louisville to 75-50 win at Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Dana Evans had 27 points with a career-high seven 3-pointers and No. 7 Louisville blew past Clemson 75-50 on Thursday night.

Evans scored 24 points in the first half as the Cardinals (13-1, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) cruised to their fifth straight win overall and eighth in a row over the Tigers (5-9, 1-2).

Evans and Elizabeth Balogun, who had 15 points, helped Louisville come out fast and put things away early.

Balogun hit her team's first three shots and the Cardinals pressured nearly every inbound pass, with Clemson turning the ball over three times while trying to get the ball into play. Things steadily got worse for the Tigers once Evans heated up.

The Louisville junior hit 9 of 12 shots in the opening half, including six 3-pointers, tying her career best set in a November win over Oklahoma State.

She made three straight from behind the arc during one stretch where scored 11 points in a row.

Evans set her personal best for 3s on her her first attempt of the third quarter.

She came within a point of her career high, also set against Oklahoma State, and bounced back from an off night against Syracuse on Sunday when she scored nine points, her only game in single digits.

The 6-1 Balogun also had five rebounds, three assists and five of Louisville's seven blocked shots.

The Cardinals led 50-22 at half, its second-highest output in the first 20 minutes of a game this season.

Clemson made only 2 of its final 19 shots of the half and had 10 turnovers, double Louisville's total.

Clemson's Kendall Spray, who hit eight 3-pointers and scored 24 points in a win over Notre Dame on Sunday, managed only one 3-pointer and three points.

THE BIG PICTURE

Louisville: The Cardinals look fast, deep and talented — again. Evans, Balogun and Jazmine Jones are a potent trio in the backcourt while the 6-foot-4 Kylee Shook always seems in position for a rebound, a block or to catch a pass down low.

Clemson: The Tigers had hoped to carry the momentum of their first-ever win against Notre Dame into the matchup with Louisville. Clemson was the first ACC team to defeat the Irish at home with its 71-55 win. But Clemson continued its frustrating series with the Cardinals, who've won eight straight in the series by an average margin of 24 points.

UP NEXT

Louisville returns home to play Duke on Sunday.

Clemson has a week off before a starting a two-game road swing at Wake Forest on Jan. 9.