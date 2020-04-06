European Tour events in Morocco, Sweden off amid virus

VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — Two more golf events on the European Tour were called off Monday because of the coronavirus pandemic, ensuring there will be no play until the end of June at the earliest.

The Trophée Hassan II — scheduled to be played in Morocco from June 4-7 — was postponed, while the following week’s Scandinavian Mixed tournament in Stockholm was canceled and will now be played in 2021.

Eleven tour events have been either postponed or canceled because of the virus outbreak, stretching back to the Kenya Open on March 15.

The next potential tournament is the BMW International Open in Germany from June 25-28.

“We will continue to monitor the global situation in relation to coronavirus and evaluate its impact on all our tournaments, with public health and well-being our absolute priority,” tour chief executive Keith Pelley said.

While the Trophée Hassan is a regular tournament on the tour, the Scandinavian Mixed was ready for its inaugural edition and would have seen men and women go head-to-head for the first time on the same course competing for one prize fund and one trophy.

