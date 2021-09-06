Europe retains Solheim Cup with 2nd-ever win on US soil WILL GRAVES, AP Sports Writer Sep. 6, 2021
1 of6 Europe's Leona Maguire celebrates after defeating United States' Jennifer Kupcho on the 15th hole during the singles matches at the Solheim Cup golf tournament, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Toledo, Ohio. David Dermer/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 United States' Nelly Korda celebrates after a putt on the 11th hole during the singles matches at the Solheim Cup golf tournament, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Toledo, Ohio. Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Europe's Leona Maguire celebrates with her sister Lisa after defeating United States' Jennifer Kupcho on the 15th hole during the singles matches at the Solheim Cup golf tournament, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Toledo, Ohio. David Dermer/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 Fans cheer for United States' Lexi Thompson on the 11th hole during the singles matches at the Solheim Cup golf tournament, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Toledo, Ohio. Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 United States' Ally Ewing hits from the bunker on the 11th hole during the singles matches at the Solheim Cup golf tournament, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Toledo, Ohio. Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 United States' Mina Harigae wipes her face after being defeated by Europe's Celine Boutier on the 14th hole during the singles matches at the Solheim Cup golf tournament, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Toledo, Ohio. David Dermer/AP Show More Show Less
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Europe retained the Solheim Cup on Monday, clinching just its second victory on U.S. soil when Matilda Castren closed out Lizette Salas 1 up to give the visitors their 14th point, sparking a somewhat muted celebration at breezy Inverness.
Castren calmly curled in a 10-foot par putt on the 18th to edge Salas and give Europe back-to-back Cup victories for just the second time in the 31-year history of the biennial showdown between the two rivals.