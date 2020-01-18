Etienne staying at Clemson...Heat’s Winslow out at least 2 more weeks...Towns returns

CLEMSON, S. C. (AP) — Two-time ACC player of the year Travis Etienne is returning to Clemson for his senior season after being projected as a second-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft. Etienne has gained a school-record 4,038 yards for the Tigers, breaking the mark by gaining 78 in Monday’s 42-25 loss to LSU in the CFP championship game. He gained 1,614 yards last season while also scoring 19 touchdowns, becoming the conference career leader with 56 rushing TDs.

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Heat say Justise Winslow will miss at least two more weeks while recovering from a back injury that has allowed him to play just one game since Dec. 4. The team originally called Winslow’s injury a back strain, then updated the diagnosis to a bone bruise. He’s averaging 11.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 11 games for the Heat this season.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns was in the starting lineup tonight at Indiana after missing 15 games with sprained left knee. Coach Ryan Saunders told reporters before the game the two-time All-Star is on a minutes restriction because of his prolonged absence. Minnesota went 5-10 without Towns, who is averaging team highs of 26.5 points, 11.7 rebounds and 51.4% shooting.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Mississippi State coach Ben Howland has received a $25,000 fine and a reprimand from the Southeastern Conference. SEC officials said Howland violated a league bylaw that prohibits coaches, players and support personnel from offering public criticism of officials or for making public any specific communication with the league office related to officiating. Howland said during a Monday news conference that he spoke with conference coordinator of men’s basketball officials Mark Whitehead about “a number of calls” that were made in Saturday's Mississippi State-LSU game.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes All-Star defenseman Dougie Hamilton is out indefinitely after breaking his left fibula during last night’s loss at Columbus. The Hurricanes said team doctors are evaluating the 26-year-old and a recovery timeline will be known later. Hamilton is second among all NHL blueliners with 14 goals and is fourth with 40 points through 47 games this season.