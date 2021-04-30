Escobar's go-ahead triple helps D-backs rally past Rockies

PHOENIX (AP) — Eduardo Escobar hit a go-ahead triple, Josh Rojas connected for a solo homer and the Arizona Diamondbacks climbed out of an early three-run hole to beat the Colorado Rockies 5-3 on Thursday night.
The Rockies built a 3-0 lead by the third inning after Charlie Blackmon, Trevor Story and Ryan McMahon all had run-scoring hits. But the Diamondbacks responded with a run in the third and two more in the fourth to tie the game. Rojas' homer to right field — his second of the season — cut the D-backs' deficit to 3-2.