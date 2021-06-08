Eric Haase homers in 1st and helps Tigers beat Mariners 5-3

DETROIT (AP) — Eric Haase hit a two-run homer in the first inning and the Detroit Tigers beat the Seattle Mariners 5-3 Tuesday night.

Matthew Boyd (3-6) allowed an unearned run, six hits and a walk over six innings. Daniel Norris inherited the bases loaded with no outs in the eighth and limited Seattle to two runs. Jose Cisnero pitched the ninth, striking out two and walking one for his second save in three chances.

Marco Gonzales (1-4) gave up four runs and five hits over four innings in his second start since coming back from a strained left forearm.

The Tigers took advantage of Gonzales early, scoring four runs in two innings.

Robbie Grossman led off the game with a double and scored on Miguel Cabrera's single. Haase's eighth homer this season gave Detroit a 3-0 lead.

Seattle got a break in the second when Tigers second baseman Jonathan Schoop failed to field a bouncing ball hit to his backhand, allowing Donovan Walton to score. Derek Hill's single — his first career RBI — gave Detroit a three-run lead in the second.

The Tigers made some sound plays defensively, turning three double plays, to keep their lead. Schoop made up for his miscue in the field with an RBI single in the fifth to put them ahead 5-1.

The Mariners gave themselves a chance to come back in the eighth, loading the bases without Joe Jimenez getting an out in an 11-pitch outing.

Norris entered and got Shed Long Jr. to hit into a double play, which allowed a run to score. Taylor Trammell followed with an RBI double to cut Seattle's deficit to 5-3 and Norris struck out Jack Mayfield to get out of the inning.

ROSTER MOVES

Seattle recalled outfielder Dillon Thomas from Triple-A Tacoma and designated catcher Jacob Nottingham for assignment.

The Mariners previously sent Jarred Kelenic back to the minors, hoping the 21-year-old highly touted outfielder can unplug after an 0-for-39 slump.

“A lot of young players, they do need to take a step back," manager Scott Servais said. “I think he’ll be better for it in the long run."

The Tigers recalled highly touted infielder Isaac Paredes from Triple-A Toledo to take Jeimer Candelario roster spot. Candelario was placed on the bereavement list to attend to a family matter in the Dominican Republic.

UP NEXT

Seattle is scheduled to start RHP Chris Flexen (5-3, 4.70) and Detroit plans to put RHP Casey Mize (3-4, 3.34) on the mound Wednesday night in the second game of the three-game series.

