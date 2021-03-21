Engstler leads Syracuse over South Dakota State 72-55 JIM VERTUNO, AP Sports Writer March 21, 2021 Updated: March 21, 2021 7:56 p.m.
Syracuse guard Emily Engstler (21) blocks the pass against South Dakota State forward Madysen Vlastuin (22) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
South Dakota State guard Haley Greer (11) drives as Syracuse guard Kiara Lewis (23) tries to steal the ball during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
South Dakota State forward Tori Nelson (20) drives to the basket against Syracuse guard Kiara Lewis (23) and Syracuse guard Tiana Mangakahia (4) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
South Dakota State forward Kallie Theisen (12) drives against Syracuse guard Emily Engstler (21) and Syracuse center Kamilla Cardoso (14) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Syracuse guard Emily Engstler (21) grabs a loose ball against South Dakota State forward Paiton Burckhard (33) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
South Dakota State forward Tori Nelson (20 passes the ball against Syracuse center Kamilla Cardoso (14) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Emily Engstler scored 18 points and made three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and No. 8 Syracuse pulled away from No. 9 South Dakota State for a 72-55 first-round win in the women's NCAA Tournament on Sunday.
Syracuse led 50-48 to open the fourth quarter before Englstler struck from long range on consecutive baskets for the Orange and Syracuse slowly pulled away from there. Her third from long range took two bounces on the rim before falling in to put Syracuse ahead 66-52 with 3:19 to play.