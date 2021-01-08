English having a whale of time and leads by 1 at Kapalua DOUG FERGUSON, AP Golf Writer Jan. 8, 2021 Updated: Jan. 8, 2021 10:23 p.m.
1 of8 Patrick Reed, right, waits to hit from the first tee during the second round of the Tournament of Champions golf event, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Kapalua Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Matthew Thayer/The Maui News via AP) Matthew Thayer/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Harris English watches a shot from the 15th tee during the second round of the Tournament of Champions golf event Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Kapalua Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Matthew Thayer/The Maui News via AP) Matthew Thayer/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 Dustin Johnson watches a shot during the second round of the Tournament of Champions golf event Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Kapalua Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Matthew Thayer/The Maui News via AP) Matthew Thayer/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 Sergio Garcia, right, waits to hit from the first tee during the second round of the Tournament of Champions golf event, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Kapalua Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Matthew Thayer/The Maui News via AP) Matthew Thayer/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Collin Morikawa watches his shot during the second round of the Tournament of Champions golf event, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Kapalua Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Matthew Thayer/The Maui News via AP) Matthew Thayer/AP Show More Show Less
6 of8 Harris English hits from the first tee during the second round of the Tournament of Champions golf event, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Kapalua Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Matthew Thayer/The Maui News via AP) Matthew Thayer/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 Martin Laird hits from the first tee during the second round of the Tournament of Champions golf event, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Kapalua Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Matthew Thayer/The Maui News via AP) Matthew Thayer/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8 Justin Thomas loosens up his glove during the second round of the Tournament of Champions golf event Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Kapalua Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Matthew Thayer/The Maui News via AP) Matthew Thayer/AP Show More Show Less
KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — A new year, and Harris English keeps right on rolling.
English finished with a 10-foot birdie to cap off an ideal Friday at the Sentry Tournament of Champions with a 6-under 67, giving him a two-shot lead over a quartet of players that includes defending champion Justin Thomas.