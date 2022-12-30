English Summaries

Skip to main content
Friday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League
West Ham 0, Brentford 2

Brentford: Ivan Toney (18), Pelenda Da Silva (43).

Halftime: 0-2.

Liverpool 2, Leicester 1

Liverpool: Wout Faes (38, 45).

Leicester: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (4).

Halftime: 2-1.

England Championship Birmingham 0, Hull 1

Hull: Oscar Estupinan (77).

Halftime: 0-0.

Norwich 1, Reading 1

Norwich: Adam Idah (53).

Reading: Andy Carroll (83).

Halftime: 0-0.

Swansea 4, Watford 0

Swansea: Joel Piroe (39, 78), Liam Cullen (74), Joel Latibeaudiere (87).

Halftime: 1-0.

Stoke 0, Burnley 1

Burnley: Joshua Cullen (61).

Halftime: 0-0.

England League One Derby 1, Cambridge United 0

Derby: Lewis Norman Dobbin (57).

Halftime: 0-0.

Lincoln 1, Bolton 1

Lincoln: Ben House (10).

Bolton: Eoin Toal (58).

Halftime: 1-0.

England League Two Newport County 0, Leyton Orient 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Stevenage 3, Crawley Town 1

Stevenage: Jordan Roberts (10), Carl Piergianni (40, 83).

Crawley Town: Dom Telford (89).

Halftime: 2-0.

England National League
