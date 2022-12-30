English Summaries

Friday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first): English Premier LeagueWest Ham 0, Brentford 2 Brentford: Ivan Toney (18), Pelenda Da Silva (43). Halftime: 0-2. Liverpool 2, Leicester 1 Liverpool: Wout Faes (38, 45). Leicester: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (4). Halftime: 2-1. England ChampionshipBirmingham 0, Hull 1 Hull: Oscar Estupinan (77). Halftime: 0-0. Norwich 1, Reading 1 Norwich: Adam Idah (53). Reading: Andy Carroll (83). Halftime: 0-0. Swansea 4, Watford 0 Swansea: Joel Piroe (39, 78), Liam Cullen (74), Joel Latibeaudiere (87). Halftime: 1-0. Stoke 0, Burnley 1 Burnley: Joshua Cullen (61). Halftime: 0-0. England League OneDerby 1, Cambridge United 0 Derby: Lewis Norman Dobbin (57). Halftime: 0-0. Lincoln 1, Bolton 1 Lincoln: Ben House (10). Bolton: Eoin Toal (58). Halftime: 1-0. England League TwoNewport County 0, Leyton Orient 0 Halftime: 0-0. Stevenage 3, Crawley Town 1 Stevenage: Jordan Roberts (10), Carl Piergianni (40, 83). Crawley Town: Dom Telford (89). Halftime: 2-0. England National League