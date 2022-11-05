English Summaries

Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first): English Premier LeagueLeeds 4, Bournemouth 3 Leeds: Rodrigo Moreno (3), Sam Greenwood (60), Liam Cooper (68), Crysencio Summerville (84). Bournemouth: Marcus Tavernier (7), Philip Billing (19), Dominic Solanke (48). Halftime: 1-2. Man City 2, Fulham 1 Man City: Julian Alvarez (16), Erling Haaland (90). Fulham: Andreas Pereira (28). Halftime: 1-1. Nottingham Forest 2, Brentford 2 Nottingham Forest: Morgan Gibbs-White (20), Zanka (90). Brentford: Bryan Mbeumo (45), Yoane Wissa (75). Halftime: 1-1. Wolverhampton 2, Brighton 3 Wolverhampton: Goncalo Guedes (12), Ruben Neves (35). Brighton: Adam Lallana (10), Kaoru Mitoma (44), Pascal Gross (83). Halftime: 2-2. England ChampionshipSheffield United 5, Burnley 2 Sheffield United: Iliman Ndiaye (30), Oliver McBurnie (48, 74), Jack Robinson (64), Anel Ahmedhodzic (69). Burnley: Manuel Benson (17, 45). Halftime: 1-2. Blackburn 1, Huddersfield 0 Blackburn: Ben Brereton (35). Halftime: 1-0. Blackpool 0, Luton Town 1 Luton Town: Luke Berry (57). Halftime: 0-0. Middlesbrough 1, Bristol City 1 Middlesbrough: Chuba Akpom (47). Bristol City: Andreas Weimann (10). Halftime: 0-1. Millwall 0, Hull 0 Halftime: 0-0. QPR 0, West Brom 1 West Brom: Kyle Bartley (69). Halftime: 0-0. Rotherham 1, Norwich 2 Rotherham: Oliver Rathbone (49). Norwich: Kenny McLean (17), Aaron Ramsey (50). Halftime: 0-1. Stoke 1, Birmingham 2 Stoke: Matthew Baker (75). Birmingham: Scott Hogan (13), Harlee Dean (67). Halftime: 0-1. Sunderland 0, Cardiff 1 Cardiff: Mark Thomas Harris (49). Halftime: 0-0. Swansea 2, Wigan 2 Swansea: Ryan Manning (43), Joel Piroe (84). Wigan: Will Keane (8), Tom Naylor (16). Halftime: 1-2. Watford 0, Coventry 1 Coventry: Viktor Gyokeres (50). Halftime: 0-0. England League OneEngland League TwoEngland National League