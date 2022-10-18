English Summaries

Tuesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first): English Premier LeagueBrighton 0, Nottingham Forest 0 Halftime: 0-0. England ChampionshipHuddersfield 0, Preston 1 Preston: Gregory Cunningham (50). Halftime: 0-0. Norwich 0, Luton Town 1 Luton Town: Carlton Morris (62). Halftime: 0-0. Swansea 3, Reading 2 Swansea: Harry Darling (41), Oliver Cooper (60), Jay Fulton (74). Reading: Yakou Meite (26), Tom Ince (33). Halftime: 1-2. Blackburn 2, Sunderland 0 Blackburn: Ben Brereton (32), Scott Wharton (49). Halftime: 1-0. Stoke 0, Rotherham 1 Rotherham: Oliver Rathbone (6). Halftime: 0-1. West Brom 0, Bristol City 2 Bristol City: Joe Williams (33), Nahki Wells (45). Halftime: 0-2. England League OneEngland League TwoEngland National League